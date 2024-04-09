Spotify launches AI-prompted playlists

Spotify has introduced a new feature called AI Playlist, which allows users to generate personalized playlists based on text prompts. This innovative tool is currently in beta and is available exclusively to Spotify Premium subscribers in the United Kingdom and Australia. The feature leverages large language models (LLMs) to interpret user prompts and create playlists that cater to their specific requests, such as "songs to serenade my cat" or "beats to battle a zombie apocalypse." Users can refine their playlists by providing further instructions like "less upbeat" or "more pop," and they can also swipe left on any tracks they wish to remove from the playlist

The AI Playlist feature is accessible through the Spotify mobile app on both Android and iOS devices. To use it, subscribers can navigate to the 'Your Library' tab, tap the "+" button at the top-right corner, and select "AI Playlist" from the drop-down menu. They can then enter a prompt or choose from suggested prompts provided by Spotify. The service aims to produce playlists that reflect a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades, based on the user's input. However, it will not generate results for non-music-related prompts or prompts that are considered offensive

Spotify's foray into AI-driven playlist creation builds on its previous success with the AI DJ feature, which offers personalized music selections with commentary. The company has been investing in AI and machine learning technologies to enhance user experience and facilitate music discovery. With nearly 2 billion discoveries made daily on the platform, Spotify continues to explore new ways to leverage AI for content personalization and engagement

This development comes amid Spotify's broader strategy to incorporate AI into its services, including plans for AI-generated audio ads and the use of AI to summarize podcasts. The AI Playlist feature represents another step in Spotify's commitment to innovation and personalization, aiming to provide users with a more tailored and interactive way to discover music