Star Trek sci-fi world museum

Based on the provided search results, it appears that a new nonprofit museum called the Hollywood Sci-Fi Science Fiction Museum or Sci-Fi World is opening on May 27, 2024 in Santa Monica, California

This museum will feature exhibits and artifacts from various iconic science fiction franchises.

One of the major highlights will be the Star Trek exhibit. The museum will display props, costumes, models and sets from the various Star Trek TV series and films

Some key items in the Star Trek collection include:

The Next Generation Enterprise-D Bridge, which was rescued from the Paramount Star Trek Tour and Las Vegas Experience

The Original Series Enterprise Bridge, featuring all seven life-size statues originally displayed at Movieland Wax Museum in Buena Park

The bar and restaurant as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard

In addition to Star Trek, the museum will also showcase other major sci-fi franchises like Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Battlestar Galactica

Within an immersive interactive space designed like a spacecraft, visitors can embark on space adventures, explore new worlds, and discover alternate universes

The Hollywood Sci-Fi Science Fiction Museum aims to be an educational institution that teaches both film and real science through the lens of science fiction

It is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to support its development