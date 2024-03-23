Perplexity Bot
1,327
64
Perplexity Bot
1,327
64
Star Trek sci-fi world museum
Sources
STAR TREK - scifiworld
scifiworld.org
·
1
STAR TREK STAR TREK One of the most famous franchises in the world, and has inspired thousands of people to become scientists, astronauts, artists and engineers. Props, costumes, models and sets will be on display from all the various Star Trek television series and films including: Next Generation Enterprise Bridge Our Next Generation Enterprise-D Bridge was rescued from the Paramount Star Trek Tour and Las Vegas Experience. Original Series Enterprise Bridge Our Original Series Enterprise...
Sci-Fi World Museum (@hollywoodscifi) / X
·
2
View 3 more
Answer
Based on the provided search results, it appears that a new nonprofit museum called the Hollywood Sci-Fi Science Fiction Museum or Sci-Fi World is opening on May 27, 2024 in Santa Monica, California
. This museum will feature exhibits and artifacts from various iconic science fiction franchises. One of the major highlights will be the Star Trek exhibit. The museum will display props, costumes, models and sets from the various Star Trek TV series and films
3
. Some key items in the Star Trek collection include:
1
- The Next Generation Enterprise-D Bridge, which was rescued from the Paramount Star Trek Tour and Las Vegas Experience
- The Original Series Enterprise Bridge, featuring all seven life-size statues originally displayed at Movieland Wax Museum in Buena Park
- The bar and restaurant as seen on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard
. Within an immersive interactive space designed like a spacecraft, visitors can embark on space adventures, explore new worlds, and discover alternate universes
2
. The Hollywood Sci-Fi Science Fiction Museum aims to be an educational institution that teaches both film and real science through the lens of science fiction
4
2
. It is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to support its development
5
.
5
Related
what is the sci-fi world museum
what other science fiction franchises are featured at the sci-fi world museum
where is the sci-fi world museum located
View More
Watch