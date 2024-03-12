Telegram hits 900m users

Telegram, the encrypted messaging app, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 900 million monthly active users and is now on the verge of profitability. The company's founder, Pavel Durov, has revealed that Telegram is considering an initial public offering (IPO) as it continues to grow and generate revenue through advertising and premium subscriptions, which were introduced two years ago

The Dubai-based company has seen rapid user base growth, with the number of users more than doubling from 500 million at the beginning of 2021 to the current 900 million. This growth has positioned Telegram as one of the leading social media platforms globally

The company's revenue, which is in the "hundreds of millions of dollars," comes from its monetization strategies, including the premium subscriptions and advertising solutions

Durov has expressed optimism about Telegram's financial future, stating that the company hopes to become profitable "next year, if not this year"

Despite receiving offers from global tech investors valuing the company at over $30 billion, Durov is motivated by the desire to maintain Telegram's independence, which is a key reason for monetizing the service

In addition to its current revenue streams, Telegram is introducing new features such as revenue sharing for content creators, business accounts, and a "social discovery" tool. The company is also exploring AI-driven chatbots and AI enhancements for moderation processes

Furthermore, Telegram has experimented with blockchain-based projects through the TON foundation and has integrated a self-custodial crypto wallet into the app

An IPO could provide Telegram with the necessary funds to expand its operations and compete more effectively with larger rivals like Meta Platforms' WhatsApp. While the exact timing of the IPO is not clear, it is considered a possibility once the company achieves profitability and market conditions are favorable

Telegram's potential IPO is anticipated to be a significant event, given the company's user base and financial prospects