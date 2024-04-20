Tesla recalling all Cybertrucks

Tesla has initiated a recall of all its Cybertruck vehicles due to a significant issue with the accelerator pedal. The recall affects a total of 3,878 Cybertrucks, which encompasses all units delivered to customers since the vehicle's launch

The problem with the Cybertruck's accelerator pedal involves a pad that can detach and become lodged in the vehicle's interior trim, leading to unintended acceleration. This defect is attributed to the use of an unauthorized lubricant (soap) during the assembly process, which compromised the pad's attachment to the pedal

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has highlighted the risk of increased collisions due to this defect and has urged all Cybertruck owners to contact Tesla for repair appointments as soon as possible

Tesla plans to address the issue by replacing or reworking the accelerator pedal assembly at no charge to the owners

This recall is particularly notable as it affects every Cybertruck that has been manufactured and delivered to customers between November 13, 2023, and April 4, 2024

Tesla has responded to this issue by halting deliveries and ensuring that vehicles at delivery centers or in transit to customers will receive the necessary fixes before being delivered

The discovery of this issue was significantly influenced by social media, where a Cybertruck owner posted a viral TikTok video demonstrating the dislodged pedal cover, which brought widespread attention to the problem

This incident underscores the impact of consumer feedback and digital platforms in identifying and addressing automotive safety issues.

In summary, Tesla's recall of all Cybertrucks due to the faulty accelerator pedal represents a significant action by the company to address a serious safety concern, affecting all units of this model delivered to date.