10 hours ago
The Third Man Syndrome
Third man factor
Reported phenomenon of an unseen presence providing comfort in traumatic situations
Definition
A phenomenon where individuals in extreme situations sense an unseen presence that provides comfort or support.
Also known as
Third man syndrome
Nature of presence
The presence is often described as a spirit or ghostly figure.
The Third Man Syndrome, also known as the Third Man Factor, refers to a mysterious phenomenon often reported by people who find themselves in extreme, life-threatening situations. Survivors of these harrowing experiences, such as mountaineers, explorers, and sailors, have described feeling the presence of an unseen being who provides support, comfort, and even guidance to help them survive1. Key characteristics of Third Man Syndrome include:
- The presence is felt during times of intense stress, fear, or isolation, such as being lost at sea or stranded on a mountain1.
- The "third man" offers encouragement, reassurance, or practical advice to help the person survive11.
- The experience is usually described as a sense of someone being nearby, a voice, or even a physical touch, but no one is actually there112.
- The identity of the "third man" may be interpreted as a guardian angel, spiritual being, or a helpful hallucination, depending on the individual's beliefs8.
