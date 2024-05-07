Three-minute ultrasonic cold brew

Engineers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have developed a groundbreaking method that allows cold brew coffee to be made in just under three minutes using ultrasonic technology. This innovation significantly reduces the traditional brewing time of 12 to 24 hours required for cold brew coffee, which is favored for its smoother and less acidic taste

The Ultrasonic Brewing Process

The process involves a patented sound transmission system that has been integrated into a standard espresso machine model. This system includes a bolt-clamped transducer connected to the brewing basket via a metallic horn, transforming the basket into an ultrasonic reactor. The reactor emits sound waves at a frequency of 38.8 kHz, creating multiple regions of acoustic cavitation within the coffee grounds. This cavitation generates micro-jets that intensely fracture the coffee grounds, thereby accelerating the extraction of oils, flavors, and aromas

Sensory Analysis and Taste Comparison

The sensory qualities of the ultrasonically brewed coffee were rigorously tested by researchers from the University of Queensland. The analysis involved comparing samples brewed using the ultrasonic method for one and three minutes with a traditional 24-hour cold brew. The three-minute ultrasonic brew closely matched the traditional cold brew in terms of flavor, aftertaste, and aroma intensity, although it was found to be slightly more bitter. The one-minute sample, while similar in flavor and aftertaste, was slightly under-extracted in terms of aroma intensity and dark chocolate aroma

Implications and Future Applications

This technological advancement not only caters to the increasing consumer demand for quick and convenient coffee brewing options but also opens up new possibilities for coffee shops and restaurants. It allows for on-demand brewing of cold brew coffee without the need for extensive refrigeration or large brewing units. Additionally, the technology can be adapted to existing espresso machines, making it accessible for home use as well as commercial applications

The development of this ultrasonic cold brew method is a significant step forward in coffee brewing technology, offering a faster alternative without compromising the quality and characteristics that cold brew coffee enthusiasts appreciate. This innovation is set to transform both home and commercial coffee brewing landscapes, aligning with modern demands for efficiency and quality