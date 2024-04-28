New

TikTok's sleepy girl mocktail

Answer
The "sleepy girl mocktail" is a viral TikTok drink that has gained popularity as a pre-bedtime beverage to promote better sleep. It typically consists of three main ingredients1234:
  1. Tart cherry juice (about 1/2 cup): Tart cherries are naturally high in melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep-wake cycles. They also contain anti-inflammatory properties that may help lower stress hormones and improve sleep quality23.
  2. Magnesium powder (1/2 to 1 tablespoon): Magnesium is a natural muscle relaxer that can help promote physical and mental relaxation, potentially contributing to better sleep23. However, it's important to use the right type of magnesium, such as magnesium glycinate, rather than magnesium citrate which can have a laxative effect1.
  3. Prebiotic soda or sparkling water (3-4 ounces): This adds some effervescence and flavor to the drink. Popular options include OLIPOP or Poppi sodas, which contain prebiotics that may help improve digestion and lower inflammation123.
To make the sleepy girl mocktail, simply combine the tart cherry juice and magnesium powder in a cocktail shaker with ice, shake until chilled, then pour into a glass and top with the bubbly soda or sparkling water23. Some variations include adding elderberry syrup for extra immune support and flavor3. While the combination of ingredients shows promise for promoting relaxation and sleep, more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness14. It's best to enjoy this mocktail as part of a healthy bedtime routine and not as a substitute for medical treatment of sleep disorders3.
