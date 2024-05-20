TikTok's smellmaxxing trend

The trend of "smellmaxxing" on TikTok is an offshoot of the looksmaxxing community, primarily involving men who aim to enhance their body scent through various hygiene practices and the use of colognes. This trend has gained significant traction on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where users share tips and showcase their fragrance collections.

Key Aspects of Smellmaxxing

Origins and Popularity : Smellmaxxing has its roots in the looksmaxxing community, which focuses on self-improvement and appearance enhancement. The term "smellmaxxing" specifically refers to efforts to improve one's scent using colognes and other hygiene products .

The trend went viral on TikTok after a meme featuring the animated villain Megamind, who humorously attributes his scent to his "natural musk," gained widespread attention . Community and Influencers : Influencers like @TheCologneBoy and Jeremy Fragrance play a significant role in the smellmaxxing community. They provide advice on hygiene practices, recommend specific colognes for different seasons, and emphasize the importance of dental health .

The community shares a variety of tips, such as using deodorant, moisturizing skin to hold cologne better, and maintaining oral hygiene with products like electric toothbrushes and mouthwash . Content and Engagement : Smellmaxxing content includes videos of users showcasing their extensive cologne collections, offering product reviews, and sharing humorous takes on the trend. For example, some videos feature users spraying cologne mists into the night sky or making jokes about the obsession with fragrances .

The trend has also led to the creation of related tags like "scentmaxxing" and "fragrancemaxxing," which are used interchangeably to discuss similar subcultures focused on enhancing one's scent . Cultural Impact : Unlike looksmaxxing, which has been criticized for promoting toxic self-improvement tactics, smellmaxxing is generally seen as a positive and supportive community. Participants often engage in light-hearted discussions and share their favorite products without the same level of controversy .

The trend reflects a broader cultural shift where the "maxxing" suffix is applied to various self-improvement fads, such as musclemaxxing and healthmaxxing, indicating a growing interest in optimizing different aspects of personal well-being .

Criticisms and Observations

Some members of the fragrance community have expressed concerns about the influence of TikTok on the quality of fragrance reviews. They argue that the platform's emphasis on quick, visually appealing content has led to a decline in the depth and quality of fragrance discussions compared to traditional blogs and forums .

Despite these criticisms, the smellmaxxing trend continues to thrive, driven by the enthusiasm of its participants and the engaging nature of social media platforms like TikTok .

In summary, smellmaxxing is a viral trend on TikTok where mostly men share tips and showcase their cologne collections to improve their body scent. The community is largely positive, with influencers and users engaging in discussions about hygiene and fragrance products.