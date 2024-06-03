Tiny fern has largest known genome

Perplexity Team
The tiny fern species Tmesipteris oblanceolata, found in New Caledonia, has been discovered to possess the largest known genome of any organism on Earth. This remarkable finding was reported in a study published in the journal iScience on May 31, 2023. The genome of T. oblanceolata measures approximately 160.45 gigabase pairs (Gbp), which is about 7% larger than the previous record holder, the Japanese flowering plant Paris japonica, which has a genome size of around 150 Gbp. To put this into perspective, the human genome consists of approximately 3.1 Gbp. When the DNA of T. oblanceolata is unraveled, it would measure over 100 meters in length, taller than the Elizabeth Tower in London, which houses Big Ben. This discovery was made by a team of researchers from the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, and the Institut Botànic de Barcelona (IBB-CSIC) in Spain, who collected samples of the fern and analyzed their genome sizes using a technique involving the isolation and staining of nuclei from thousands of cells. The genus Tmesipteris is an understudied group of ferns, with about 15 species primarily found across Pacific Islands and Oceania. The discovery of such a large genome in T. oblanceolata raises intriguing questions about the biological limits of genome size and the evolutionary processes that lead to such extremes. Researchers speculate that mechanisms such as inheriting extra chromosome copies or accumulating long repetitive DNA sequences could contribute to the expansion of plant genomes. This finding not only sets a new record but also emphasizes the importance of cataloging biodiversity and understanding the genetic complexity of less conspicuous species. The study of T. oblanceolata's genome could provide valuable insights into the evolutionary history and adaptability of plants, especially in the context of biodiversity loss and climate change.
