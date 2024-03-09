Toriyama’s Dragon Ball legacy

Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 68, leaving behind a monumental legacy that transcends the boundaries of manga and anime. His work on Dragon Ball, a series that began in 1984, not only became one of the best-selling and most influential Japanese comics of all time but also sparked a global phenomenon that includes an expansive anime series, movies, and a significant influence on video games like Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger. Toriyama's distinctive character designs and storytelling have inspired countless artists, writers, musicians, and fans worldwide, making an indelible mark on popular culture

Dragon Ball's narrative, centered around the journey of Son Goku from a martial arts aspirant to a universe-defending hero, resonated deeply with audiences, offering a mix of action, adventure, and a unique blend of humor. The series is credited with popularizing many tropes now common in the shōnen genre, such as powerful transformations, epic battles, and the theme of friendship and perseverance against all odds

Toriyama's approach to storytelling, focusing on entertainment and joy rather than didactic messages, has been a cornerstone of his appeal

Tributes from fans and colleagues alike highlight Toriyama's role as a generational talent whose work has changed lives and inspired creativity across various fields. From the heartfelt thanks of comic shop managers to the reflections of musicians who found their calling through the lessons of Dragon Ball, the outpouring of love and admiration for Toriyama underscores the vast impact of his creations

His legacy, characterized by a blend of imaginative storytelling, iconic character design, and a profound influence on the anime and manga industry, ensures that his work will continue to inspire and entertain future generations