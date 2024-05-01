UK bans bad default passwords

The United Kingdom has recently implemented a significant cybersecurity measure by banning the use of weak, easily guessable default passwords on Internet of Things (IoT) devices. This legislative action is part of the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Act, which came into force to enhance the security of consumer products with internet connectivity. The new laws mandate that manufacturers must ensure that all IoT devices come with unique passwords or allow users to set their own during the initial setup process

This move aims to address vulnerabilities that have been exploited in past cyber attacks, such as the Mirai botnet incident in 2016, which utilized default passwords to create large-scale disruptions

By requiring stronger password protocols, the UK government seeks to protect consumers from potential cyber threats and increase the overall resilience of its national cybersecurity infrastructure.

Under the PSTI Act, manufacturers are also obligated to provide clear information about the security features of their products, including how long devices will receive security updates and how users can report security flaws

This transparency is intended to help consumers make informed decisions about the products they purchase and use.

The enforcement of these new standards will be overseen by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS), which will have the authority to impose significant fines on companies that fail to comply. These fines can reach up to £10 million or 4% of the company's global turnover, whichever is greater

This legislation not only sets a precedent for cybersecurity standards in consumer IoT devices but also positions the UK as a leader in this area globally. Other countries and regions, including the European Union and the United States, are also considering similar measures, although none have yet implemented them to the extent of the UK's new laws