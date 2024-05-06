US Air Force AI-controlled fighter jets

The U.S. Air Force has recently made significant strides in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into fighter jets, as evidenced by a historic test flight involving an AI-controlled F-16 with Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall onboard

This milestone marks a major advancement in military aviation, with the Air Force aggressively pursuing AI technology to enhance its capabilities and strategic advantages.

AI-Controlled F-16 Test Flight

In May 2024, an experimental AI-controlled F-16 fighter jet, named Vista, completed a successful test flight at Edwards Air Force Base in California

During the hour-long flight, the AI subjected Secretary Kendall to exhilarating maneuvers at speeds exceeding 550 miles per hour and forces up to five times the force of gravity

Vista engaged in a high-speed dogfight with a second human-piloted F-16, showcasing the AI's ability to maneuver the aircraft in close proximity to its opponent

Air Force's Ambitious AI Plans

The U.S. Air Force aims to deploy a fleet of over 1,000 AI-enabled unmanned warplanes by 2028, highlighting its aggressive pursuit of AI integration

Despite the technology being incomplete, the Air Force is actively embracing AI as a groundbreaking advancement in military aviation, surpassing the introduction of stealth technology in the early 1990s

Advantages and Motivations

The military's transition to AI-controlled aircraft is driven by several factors, including security, cost, and strategic capability

In a potential conflict with China, the current fleet of manned fighters would be vulnerable due to advancements in electronic warfare, space, and air defense systems

AI-controlled unmanned jets offer a more affordable alternative to expensive manned fighters like the F-35, which has faced production delays and cost overruns

Future war scenarios envision swarms of American unmanned aircraft providing an initial attack on enemy defenses, allowing penetration of hostile airspace with minimal risk to pilot lives

Concerns and Opposition

The use of AI in military aviation has raised concerns among arms control experts and humanitarian groups

They worry about the potential for AI to autonomously deploy weapons without further human consultation, which could result in loss of life

The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned about the risks of ceding life-and-death decisions to sensors and software, calling for greater restrictions on the use of autonomous weapons

Dogfighting Tests and AI Development

The Air Force and DARPA have been conducting dogfighting tests with the AI-controlled X-62A VISTA aircraft to refine autonomous flight capabilities

These tests aim to build trust in AI's ability to perform safely and reliably in the unpredictable and dangerous environment of within-visual range dogfighting

The AI agents first learn from millions of data points in a simulator before testing their conclusions during actual flights, with the real-world performance data being fed back into the simulator for further learning

As the U.S. Air Force continues to push the boundaries of AI integration in fighter jets, it is evident that this technology will play a crucial role in shaping the future of aerial combat. While there are concerns and opposition to the use of autonomous weapons, the potential advantages in terms of cost, strategic capability, and reduced risk to human pilots make AI-controlled fighter jets an attractive option for the military.