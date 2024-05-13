US puts 100% tax on Chinese EVs

The Biden administration is reportedly set to announce a significant increase in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), raising the current 25% tariff to 100%. This move is part of a broader strategy to target strategic sectors, including green energy products like solar panels and batteries, as well as medical goods

The decision to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs is seen as a measure to protect domestic industries from foreign competition, particularly from China, which has rapidly expanded its EV manufacturing capabilities. In recent years, Chinese EVs have become increasingly affordable and technologically advanced, posing a competitive threat to U.S. automakers

The tariffs are also part of a wider review of "section 301 tariffs" initially implemented under the Trump administration. This review has been ongoing and aims to adjust U.S. trade policies to better reflect current economic and strategic priorities

The increase to a 100% tariff is expected to significantly impact the affordability and availability of Chinese EVs in the U.S. market. Currently, all cars made in China are subject to a 27.5% tariff when imported into the U.S. This includes a 25% tariff specifically for Chinese-made cars and an additional 2.5% tariff that applies to all foreign-made cars

The proposed tariffs have sparked discussions and concerns about potential retaliatory measures from China and the broader implications for global trade and economic relations

The announcement is expected to be made officially on Tuesday, following a period of speculation and reports from various news outlets