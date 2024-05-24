US sues Ticketmaster

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and a coalition of 30 state and district attorneys general have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, accusing them of monopolizing the live ticketing industry and illegally suppressing competition

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit, stating, "It is time to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster." The DOJ asserts that Live Nation's extensive reach across ticket sales, promotion, artist management, and venue ownership grants the company unjust commercial advantages over competitors. The alleged ticketing monopoly has diminished consumer choice and led to higher prices

Live Nation, which emerged from a 2010 merger with Ticketmaster, reportedly owns or controls over 265 concert venues in North America. The DOJ alleges that Live Nation and Ticketmaster have engaged in anticompetitive practices to maintain a lucrative revenue cycle they call their "flywheel." This involves capturing fees from concert fans and sponsorships, using that revenue to secure exclusive promotion deals with artists, and leveraging live content to sign venues into long-term exclusive ticketing contracts

The complaint outlines several strategies Live Nation-Ticketmaster allegedly employed to monopolize the market, including exploiting its relationship with venue manager Oak View Group to avoid bidding against Live Nation for artist talent, threatening financial retaliation to deter new entrants, retaliating against venues collaborating with rivals, and imposing exclusionary contracts to prevent venues from switching ticketing services

Concerns over Live Nation's dominance peaked in November 2022 when Ticketmaster's website crashed during presales for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, preventing thousands of fans from purchasing tickets. The DOJ's antitrust investigation into Live Nation reportedly commenced shortly after this incident

The government is requesting a jury trial and seeking the divestiture of Ticketmaster at minimum, along with any additional relief needed to cure anticompetitive harm. Live Nation has called the lawsuit a possible "PR win for the DOJ" but maintains it will prevail in court

The company's shares fell over 8% following the lawsuit announcement