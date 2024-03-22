United States sues Apple

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ), along with 16 states and the District of Columbia, has filed a significant antitrust lawsuit against Apple. The lawsuit accuses Apple of maintaining an illegal monopoly in the smartphone market, which allegedly stifles competition and innovation, drives up prices for consumers and developers, and restricts the integration of competing technologies with iPhones. The DOJ's complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, targets Apple's control over iOS app distribution, its 30% commission on most sales through its App Store, and its practices that hinder rival payment solutions, messaging apps, smartwatches, and digital wallets.

The lawsuit seeks three specific remedies: a court order to prevent Apple from using its App Store to block innovative new apps, to block Apple-imposed restrictions on other technologies integrating with the iPhone, and to prevent Apple from using its contractual terms to maintain its alleged monopoly. While the complaint does not explicitly call for a breakup of Apple, it does not rule out the possibility and asks for "relief as needed to cure any competitive harm."

Apple has responded by defending its business practices, stating that the lawsuit is "wrong on the facts and the law" and that it would "vigorously defend against it." The company argues that the lawsuit threatens its ability to create integrated technology that consumers expect from Apple and could set a dangerous precedent by empowering government intervention in technology design.

This lawsuit is part of a broader crackdown on Big Tech by the U.S. government, which has also taken legal action against other tech giants like Google, Meta Platforms, and Amazon.com. The case against Apple has been years in the making, with the DOJ's investigation into the company first reported in June 2019. The lawsuit follows previous antitrust probes and orders against Apple in Europe, Japan, and Korea, as well as lawsuits from corporate rivals such as Epic Games