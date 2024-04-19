Perplexity Team
Upcoming Bitcoin halving
Upcoming Bitcoin halving
The next Bitcoin halving is expected to occur around April 19-20, 2024. This will be the fourth halving event in Bitcoin's history. During the halving, the block reward given to Bitcoin miners for processing transactions will be cut in half. The current block reward of 6.25 BTC per block mined will decrease to 3.125 BTC. Bitcoin halvings take place approximately every 4 years, or more precisely, every 210,000 blocks. Halvings are programmed into Bitcoin's code and will continue occurring until around the year 2140 when the maximum supply of 21 million BTC is reached. Historically, Bitcoin halvings have been associated with increases in Bitcoin's price, both leading up to and following the halving events. The reduction in new BTC supply is seen as a catalyst for price appreciation, assuming demand remains constant or increases. However, the magnitude of the price increases around each subsequent halving may diminish over time as the market matures. Many also argue the effects are already priced in by the time the halving occurs. Miners will see their rewards cut in half, putting pressure on mining profitability, which could lead to miner capitulation and industry consolidation. In summary, while the upcoming 2024 Bitcoin halving will be a closely watched event and may have bullish price implications, its effects are complex and not perfectly predictable. The halving is best viewed as part of Bitcoin's long-term trajectory towards maximum scarcity.
