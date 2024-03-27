WWDC24 expectations

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, scheduled for June 10-14, is highly anticipated for several reasons, with a significant focus on software advancements and potential hardware updates. Here's a comprehensive overview of what to expect based on the latest rumors and announcements:

Software Announcements

iOS 18

Generative AI Integration : iOS 18 is rumored to be a major update, with a significant focus on integrating generative AI features. This could include an upgraded version of Siri powered by generative AI, alongside new AI features for iWork, Apple Music, Xcode, Messages, and more .

Home Screen Customization : Another expected feature is enhanced home screen customization, allowing users more control over app icon placement .

AI-Powered Features : Apple is expected to introduce on-device generative AI capabilities, possibly including GPTs or image generation running locally on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Macs .

macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2

Updates to macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS are also anticipated, with visionOS 2 expected to receive its first major update .

Hardware Announcements

While WWDC is primarily focused on software, there's speculation about potential hardware announcements:

M3 Ultra Chip : Rumors suggest the unveiling of the M3 Ultra chip, which could be featured in updated Mac Studio and Mac Pro models. This workstation-class chip is anticipated to offer significant performance improvements over its predecessors .

New Mac Models : Updates to the Mac Studio and Mac Pro with the M3 Ultra chip are possible, catering to the developer audience with enhanced GPU capabilities and other performance improvements .

AI and Developer Tools

AI Strategy : Apple is expected to outline its AI strategy to compete with companies like Google and Microsoft. This could include announcements related to on-device generative AI and the potential for an AI App Store, offering users a choice between various chatbots .

Developer Tools and Sessions : WWDC24 will provide developers with access to new tools, frameworks, and features, helping them integrate the latest software advancements into their apps. The conference will include video sessions, one-on-one lab appointments, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers .

Event Format and Attendance

Hybrid Format : WWDC24 will continue the hybrid format adopted in recent years, combining online sessions with an in-person event at Apple Park on June 10. This format allows developers worldwide to participate while offering a select group the chance to experience the event in person .

Swift Student Challenge : Apple will support the next generation of developers through the Swift Student Challenge, with winners eligible to attend the in-person experience at Apple Park .

In summary, WWDC24 is set to be a landmark event for Apple, with significant software updates centered around AI, potential hardware announcements, and a focus on providing developers with the tools they need to create innovative apps and services.