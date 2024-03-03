Waymo robotaxis expand

Waymo, Alphabet Inc.'s autonomous driving unit, has received approval from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to expand its robotaxi services in California. This expansion allows Waymo's driverless taxis to operate in additional areas of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Peninsula, including close to Tesla's Palo Alto engineering headquarters in San Mateo County

The approval comes amid a backdrop of safety concerns and regulatory challenges faced by autonomous vehicle companies, including Waymo's competitor, Cruise, which suspended operations after incidents involving its robotaxis

Waymo's expansion in California is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it marks a vote of confidence from regulators in Waymo's technology and safety measures, especially after the company voluntarily recalled vehicles to fix software issues following incidents in Phoenix

Secondly, it positions Waymo as a leading player in the autonomous vehicle industry in California, especially after Apple abandoned its driverless car technology efforts and Tesla has yet to develop a fully autonomous vehicle

The expansion allows Waymo to charge fares for its robotaxi services in the newly approved areas, broadening the scope of its commercial operations beyond its existing services in Phoenix and San Francisco

This move could potentially increase Waymo's customer base and revenue, contributing to the broader adoption of autonomous vehicles.

Waymo's robotaxis have been operating in Phoenix since 2020 and in San Francisco, where they have become a common sight despite some public resistance due to traffic disruptions caused by sudden stops

The company has also been testing its vehicles in Los Angeles and plans to launch a full robotaxi service in the city

Safety remains a paramount concern for Waymo and the autonomous vehicle industry at large. Waymo has reported incidents involving its robotaxis, but emphasizes its commitment to safety and continuous improvement of its technology

The company's expansion comes at a time when the safety of autonomous vehicles is under scrutiny, highlighted by incidents involving Cruise robotaxis and the suspension of Cruise's operations

In summary, Waymo's approval to expand its robotaxi services in California represents a significant step forward for the company and the autonomous vehicle industry. It reflects regulatory confidence in Waymo's technology and safety measures, despite ongoing challenges and public concerns about the safety and impact of autonomous vehicles on jobs and traffic.