New

Winamp opens its source code

Pro Search

3 steps completed
Sources
about.winamp.com favicon
Winamp has announced that it is opening up its source code to ...
about.winamp.com
·
1
Winamp has announced that on 24 September 2024, the application's source code will be open to developers worldwide. Winamp will open up its code for the player used on Windows, enabling the entire community to participate in its development. This is an invitation to global collaboration, where developers worldwide can contribute their expertise, ideas, and passion to help this iconic software evolve. Winamp has become much more than just a music player. It embodies a unique digital culture,...
xda-developers.com favicon
hackaday.com favicon
ghacks.net favicon
linuxiac.com favicon
blog.adafruit.com favicon
zdnet.com favicon
View 14 more
Answer
Winamp, the iconic music player, is set to open its source code on September 24, 2024. This move is aimed at fostering collaborative development and innovation within the global developer community. The initiative, branded as "FreeLLama," invites developers worldwide to contribute their expertise, ideas, and passion to enhance the software.

Key Points:

  1. Open Source Initiative:
    • Winamp's source code will be available to developers globally starting September 24, 2024. This initiative is intended to spark creativity and allow for the development of new features and improvements.
  2. Developer Participation:
    • Interested developers can sign up on the FreeLLama page to participate in the project. The company encourages contributions but will retain ownership and control over the official version of the software.
  3. Focus on New Platforms:
    • While the source code for the Windows version will be open, the company is also focusing on developing new mobile players and other platforms. A new mobile player is expected to be released in July 2024.
  4. Historical Context:
    • Winamp, originally developed by Nullsoft and later acquired by AOL, has a rich history dating back to 1997. It was a leading music player in the late 1990s and early 2000s but saw a decline in usage with the rise of streaming services.
  5. Community and Legacy:
    • The move to open source is seen as a way to revive the legacy of Winamp and engage its community of users and developers. The company aims to balance innovation with the nostalgia and unique user experience that Winamp is known for.

Conclusion:

Winamp's decision to open its source code marks a significant shift towards community-driven development. By inviting global developers to contribute, Winamp aims to rejuvenate its software and adapt to modern technological trends while retaining its classic charm. This initiative could lead to exciting new features and a resurgence in popularity for the once-dominant media player.
Related
what is the purpose of opening up winamp's source code
how can developers contribute to winamp's open-source project
what is the history of winamp and how has it evolved over time