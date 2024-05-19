Winamp opens its source code

Winamp, the iconic music player, is set to open its source code on September 24, 2024. This move is aimed at fostering collaborative development and innovation within the global developer community. The initiative, branded as "FreeLLama," invites developers worldwide to contribute their expertise, ideas, and passion to enhance the software

Key Points:

Open Source Initiative : Winamp's source code will be available to developers globally starting September 24, 2024. This initiative is intended to spark creativity and allow for the development of new features and improvements . Developer Participation : Interested developers can sign up on the FreeLLama page to participate in the project. The company encourages contributions but will retain ownership and control over the official version of the software . Focus on New Platforms : While the source code for the Windows version will be open, the company is also focusing on developing new mobile players and other platforms. A new mobile player is expected to be released in July 2024 . Historical Context : Winamp, originally developed by Nullsoft and later acquired by AOL, has a rich history dating back to 1997. It was a leading music player in the late 1990s and early 2000s but saw a decline in usage with the rise of streaming services . Community and Legacy : The move to open source is seen as a way to revive the legacy of Winamp and engage its community of users and developers. The company aims to balance innovation with the nostalgia and unique user experience that Winamp is known for .

Conclusion:

Winamp's decision to open its source code marks a significant shift towards community-driven development. By inviting global developers to contribute, Winamp aims to rejuvenate its software and adapt to modern technological trends while retaining its classic charm. This initiative could lead to exciting new features and a resurgence in popularity for the once-dominant media player.