World's first tooth-growing drug

The world's first drug designed to regrow teeth is set to enter human trials in September 2024. This groundbreaking treatment, developed by a team led by Katsu Takahashi at Kitano Hospital, aims to regenerate teeth by deactivating the uterine sensitization-associated gene-1 (USAG-1) protein, which normally inhibits tooth growth. By blocking USAG-1, the drug encourages bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling, leading to the growth of new teeth

The initial phase of the clinical trial will involve 30 males aged 30-64 who are missing at least one molar. This phase will run from September 2024 to August 2025 at Kyoto University Hospital. Following this, a second phase will target children aged 2-7 with congenital tooth deficiency, a condition affecting about 1% of the population

The researchers are optimistic that the drug could be commercially available by 2030, potentially benefiting anyone with missing teeth due to various causes