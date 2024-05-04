World's highest observatory

The University of Tokyo Atacama Observatory (TAO) has recently been inaugurated as the world's highest astronomical observatory. Situated at an altitude of 5,640 meters (approximately 18,500 feet) above sea level on Mount Chajnantor in the Atacama Desert, Chile, TAO surpasses all other ground-based observatories in elevation

This significant achievement comes after 26 years of meticulous planning and construction.

TAO is equipped with a 6.5-meter optical-infrared telescope, making it uniquely capable of observing mid-infrared wavelengths with unprecedented clarity

This capability is particularly advantageous for studying planet-forming regions, evolving galaxies, and the earliest epochs of cosmic history

The observatory's high altitude and location in one of the driest areas on Earth minimize atmospheric interference, especially from water vapor, thereby enhancing its observational capabilities

The observatory features two main instruments: the Simultaneous-color Wide-field Infrared Multi-object Spectrograph (SWIMS) and the Mid-Infrared Multi-field Imager for gaZing at the UnKnown Universe (MIMIZUKU)

SWIMS is designed to observe a large area of the sky in two wavelengths of light simultaneously, while MIMIZUKU focuses on the dustier regions of the Universe

These instruments will enable astronomers to efficiently collect data on a wide range of celestial objects and phenomena, contributing significantly to our understanding of the Universe

The construction of TAO at such a high altitude presented numerous challenges, not only technical but also logistical and political

The project required close cooperation with local communities, government authorities, and health agencies to ensure the safety of the construction process and future operations

Despite these challenges, the successful completion of TAO marks a major milestone in astronomical research, offering new opportunities for groundbreaking discoveries

TAO's inauguration has been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the highest astronomical observatory in the world

This recognition underscores the observatory's unique position in the global astronomical community and its potential to advance our knowledge of the cosmos