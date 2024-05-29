World's largest botnet dismantled

Recent operations by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have led to the dismantling of what is considered the world's largest botnet, known as "911 S5." This botnet was responsible for a wide range of cybercrimes, including the theft of $5.9 billion in COVID-19 relief funds, child exploitation, bomb threats, and other illegal activities.

Key details about the 911 S5 botnet and its takedown include:

Administrator Arrested : The DOJ arrested YunHe Wang, a 35-year-old Chinese national, who was charged with operating the 911 S5 botnet. Wang faces a maximum of 65 years in prison if convicted on all counts, including conspiracy to commit computer fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering .

Scale of the Botnet : The botnet hacked into over 19 million IP addresses in nearly 200 countries, including approximately 614,000 IP addresses in the United States. It was managed through roughly 150 dedicated servers worldwide .

Method of Operation : Wang and his conspirators used multiple malicious VPN applications to push malware onto victims' devices, creating a network of millions of compromised residential Windows computers. The botnet was used to sell access to these compromised IP addresses to cybercriminals .

Financial Gains : Wang allegedly amassed at least $99 million from selling access to the compromised IP addresses, which he used to purchase luxury items and properties around the world .

International Collaboration : The takedown was a result of a joint operation involving the DOJ, FBI, and international law enforcement partners. The operation also led to the seizure of Wang's assets and properties, including luxury cars, bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets, and real estate .

This takedown is part of a broader effort by U.S. law enforcement to combat sophisticated cyber threats, particularly those backed by foreign governments. The dismantling of the 911 S5 botnet marks a significant victory in the fight against cybercrime, but authorities continue to emphasize the need for ongoing vigilance and proactive measures to protect against future threats.