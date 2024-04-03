Yahoo acquires Artifact

Yahoo has officially acquired Artifact, an AI-driven news aggregation and discovery platform founded by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. The acquisition, announced on April 2, 2024, signifies Yahoo's commitment to enhancing its news delivery services with advanced AI technology. Artifact, known for its AI-powered personalization technology, will no longer function as a standalone app. Instead, its technology will be integrated across Yahoo's platforms, including the Yahoo News app, in the forthcoming months

Artifact's technology is designed to curate and personalize news content for users based on their interests, utilizing AI to surface the most relevant stories. This move by Yahoo aims to leverage Artifact's innovative approach to news aggregation to offer a more tailored and engaging content discovery experience to its users. The integration of Artifact's technology is expected to enrich Yahoo's content offerings and improve the overall user experience on its platforms

The acquisition closed on March 29, 2024, and as part of the transition, Artifact's co-founders, CEO Kevin Systrom and CTO Mike Krieger, will serve in an advisory capacity to Yahoo. This collaboration underscores Yahoo's strategy to bolster its position in the digital and AI sectors by incorporating cutting-edge technology into its services

Artifact's mission was to deliver personalized news experiences to users, a goal that aligns with Yahoo's vision of connecting people with high-quality content that matters most to them. By acquiring Artifact, Yahoo aims to advance its capabilities in AI-driven content curation and dissemination, furthering its mission as a trusted guide to the internet

This acquisition marks a significant step for Yahoo in embracing AI technology to enhance its news and information services. It reflects the company's ongoing efforts to innovate and provide more personalized and relevant content experiences to its vast user base