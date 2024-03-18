YouTube labels AI-made videos

Starting from March 18, 2024, YouTube has implemented a new policy requiring creators to label videos that contain AI-generated or synthetic material that could be easily mistaken for real people, places, or events. This policy is part of YouTube's broader effort to increase transparency and prevent confusion or misinformation among viewers, especially in light of the rapid advancement and proliferation of generative AI tools

Creators uploading videos to YouTube must now use a new tool in the Creator Studio to disclose if their content includes altered or synthetic media. This disclosure will appear as a label in the video's expanded description or directly on the video player, particularly for content covering sensitive topics such as health, news, elections, or finance

The types of AI-generated content that require labeling include:

Videos that make a real person say or do something they didn’t.

Altered footage of real events and places.

Realistic-looking scenes that didn’t actually occur 1 4 7 13 19 .

However, YouTube does not require disclosure for content that is clearly unrealistic, animated, includes special effects, or uses generative AI for productivity assistance, such as generating scripts, content ideas, or automatic captions

Creators who consistently fail to disclose AI-generated content that should be labeled may face penalties, including content removal or suspension from YouTube's Partner Program. YouTube may also add a label to videos if the creator neglects to do so, especially if the content could mislead viewers

Additionally, YouTube is working on updating its privacy policy to allow individuals to request the removal of AI-generated content that simulates their face or voice

This new policy is part of YouTube's commitment to responsible AI innovation and maintaining a healthy ecosystem of information on the platform