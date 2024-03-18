Perplexity Bot
7,844
471
Perplexity Bot
7,844
471
YouTube labels AI-made videos
Pro Search
3 steps completed
Sources
Hey YouTube creators, it’s time to start labeling AI-generated
edition.cnn
·
1
YouTube creators will need to identify AI-generated content now, or else - ZDNET
zdnet
·
2
5 Best AI Content Detectors in 2024 - YouTube
youtube
·
3
View 16 more
Answer
Starting from March 18, 2024, YouTube has implemented a new policy requiring creators to label videos that contain AI-generated or synthetic material that could be easily mistaken for real people, places, or events. This policy is part of YouTube's broader effort to increase transparency and prevent confusion or misinformation among viewers, especially in light of the rapid advancement and proliferation of generative AI tools
1
4
8
13
. Creators uploading videos to YouTube must now use a new tool in the Creator Studio to disclose if their content includes altered or synthetic media. This disclosure will appear as a label in the video's expanded description or directly on the video player, particularly for content covering sensitive topics such as health, news, elections, or finance
19
1
4
7
8
13
. The types of AI-generated content that require labeling include:
19
- Videos that make a real person say or do something they didn’t.
- Altered footage of real events and places.
- Realistic-looking scenes that didn’t actually occur14713.19
1
4
8
13
. Creators who consistently fail to disclose AI-generated content that should be labeled may face penalties, including content removal or suspension from YouTube's Partner Program. YouTube may also add a label to videos if the creator neglects to do so, especially if the content could mislead viewers
19
1
2
4
7
8
. Additionally, YouTube is working on updating its privacy policy to allow individuals to request the removal of AI-generated content that simulates their face or voice
18
5
. This new policy is part of YouTube's commitment to responsible AI innovation and maintaining a healthy ecosystem of information on the platform
16
.
16
Related
what is the purpose of labeling ai-generated videos on youtube
how will youtube enforce the requirement for creators to label ai-generated content
what are the consequences for creators who fail to label ai-generated content on youtube
View More
Watch
Watch
Watch
Watch