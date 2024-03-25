iOS 18 may include Anthropic

iOS 18, Apple's upcoming major software update, is rumored to incorporate a variety of new features, with a significant focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Among the potential partnerships for AI features in iOS 18, Anthropic, a startup backed by Google and Amazon, has been mentioned as a possible collaborator alongside other major AI players like OpenAI and Google

Anthropic recently unveiled Claude 3, a suite of AI models, with its most capable model, Claude 3 Opus, reportedly outperforming rival models such as GPT-4 from OpenAI and Gemini 1.0 Ultra from Google in various benchmark exams

This development indicates Anthropic's competitive position in the AI technology race, making it a noteworthy candidate for collaboration with Apple on iOS 18.

Apple's interest in integrating generative AI features into iOS 18 has been widely reported, with the company rumored to be in discussions not only with Anthropic but also with OpenAI and Google

The potential inclusion of Anthropic's technology in iOS 18 could allow Apple to leverage Claude 3's capabilities, particularly in multimodal AI that can respond to both text and images, enhancing the iPhone's AI-driven functionalities

Moreover, Apple's exploration of partnerships with AI firms like Anthropic aligns with its broader strategy to enhance iOS with generative AI features. These features are expected to span across various applications, including Siri, Spotlight, Apple Music, Messages, and more, aiming to make iOS 18 one of the most significant updates in the iPhone's history

While specific details about the extent of Anthropic's involvement in iOS 18 remain speculative, the potential collaboration highlights Apple's commitment to advancing its AI capabilities. By potentially integrating Anthropic's AI technology, Apple aims to enrich the iOS ecosystem with advanced AI features that could redefine user interactions with their devices