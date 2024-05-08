The emergence of "im-a-good-gpt2-chatbot" and its counterpart "im-also-a-good-gpt2-chatbot" has sparked widespread curiosity and speculation within the AI community. These mysterious AI chatbots reappeared on the LMSYS Org, a major large language model benchmarking site, displaying capabilities at or beyond the level of GPT-4, with some users asserting they even surpass the original models in performance

Their sudden appearance and the lack of clear information regarding their origins have led to a flurry of discussions and theories.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's tweet about "im-a-good-gpt2-chatbot" a day before they became accessible online has fueled speculation that OpenAI might be conducting A/B testing on new models

This speculation is further supported by the fact that LMSYS Org typically collaborates with major AI model providers for anonymous testing services

Despite the intrigue, neither OpenAI nor LMSYS Org has officially commented on the matter, leaving the community to theorize about the potential involvement of OpenAI in the development of these chatbots

The capabilities of "im-a-good-gpt2-chatbot" and "im-also-a-good-gpt2-chatbot" have been a subject of praise among users. Some claim that these models outperform current versions of ChatGPT, with one user even boasting about coding a mobile game by simply asking for it

This level of performance has led to further speculation about the nature of these chatbots, with some suggesting they could be an older AI model from OpenAI, enhanced by an advanced architecture

The mystery surrounding these chatbots has been compounded by their peculiar accessibility. Unlike most AI models on LMSYS, which can be selected from a dropdown menu, the only way to engage with these chatbots is by visiting the LMSYS Chatbot Arena (battle), where users can submit a prompt and await a random response from one of the chatbots

This unusual method of interaction has only added to the intrigue surrounding these models.

Despite the lack of concrete information, the AI community is abuzz with theories and discussions about the potential implications of these chatbots. The speculation ranges from the possibility of these being test versions of GPT-4.5 or even GPT-5, to suggestions that they might represent an updated iteration of 2019's GPT-2, fine-tuned using innovative techniques

However, some tests and user experiences have suggested that while the chatbots demonstrate remarkable capabilities, they may not represent a significant leap beyond GPT-4, leading to mixed assessments of their potential origins and capabilities

In summary, the appearance of "im-a-good-gpt2-chatbot" and its sibling has generated significant interest and speculation within the AI community. The lack of official information regarding their origins and the peculiar circumstances of their accessibility have fueled discussions about their potential ties to OpenAI and their place within the evolution of large language models. As of now, their true nature and origins remain a mystery, with the AI community eagerly awaiting further developments.