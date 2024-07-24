Blog

Pro Search: Upgraded for more advanced problem-solving

Research shapes our daily lives. We use it to make informed decisions and solve problems—to innovate, learn, and grow.

Pro Search: Upgraded for more advanced problem-solving

Research shapes our daily lives. We use it to make informed decisions and solve problems—to innovate, learn, and grow.

Pro Search: Upgraded for more advanced problem-solving

Research shapes our daily lives. We use it to make informed decisions and solve problems—to innovate, learn, and grow.

Perplexity collaborates with Amazon Web Services to launch Enterprise Pro

We’re taking another major step in giving organizations the ability to leverage AI-powered tools for greater efficiency and productivity.

9 jul 2024

Bringing Perplexity to education and not-for-profits

Perplexity Enterprise Pro, with special rates for philanthropic organizations, public servants, and schools

27 jun 2024

Introducing Perplexity Pages

A new way to create and share knowledge on Perplexity

30 may 2024

Perplexity launches Enterprise Pro

Announces $62.7M in funding and partnerships with SoftBank + Deutsche Telekom

23 abr 2024

Perplexity Pro is coming to all SK Telecom users

We’re teaming up with the global telecommunications company and largest mobile network in Korea to expand access to 32.5 million new users.

26 feb 2024

Perplexity Partners with ElevenLabs to launch 'Discover Daily' Podcast

Bringing cutting-edge knowledge to your ears

23 feb 2024

Arc x Perplexity

A new internet deserves a new window.

26 ene 2024

Man enjoying a serene walk in a vibrant, colorful landscape, symbolizing Perplexity's journey towards growth in their Series B funding round

Perplexity Raises Series B Funding Round

Announcing Perplexity's Series B Funding Round

4 ene 2024

Perplexity releases first "Live" LLM

Introducing PPLX Online LLMs

The first-of-its-kind Online LLM API

29 nov 2023

The journey of accelerated LLM inference

Turbocharging Llama 2 70B with NVIDIA H100

The journey of accelerated LLM inference

17 nov 2023

Introducing pplx-api by Perplexity Labs

Introducing pplx-api

Perplexity Lab's fast and efficient API for open-source LLMs

4 oct 2023

Perplexity Collections

Organize & Collaborate with Perplexity Collections

12 sept 2023

Perplexity Copilot Enhancements

Faster, More Efficient, and Powered by OpenAI's Fine-Tuned GPT-3.5

25 ago 2023

Perplexity Raises Series A Funding Round

Announcing Perplexity's Series A Funding Round and Mobile App Launch

28 mar 2023

