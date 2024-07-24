Perplexity now available in Arc Browser

We are excited to announce that Perplexity is now integrated into Arc Browser as a default search engine option, allowing users to access the power of AI-powered search.

With this integration, Arc users can now enjoy our answer engine, getting precise answers in real time without clutter or information overload. Perplexity leverages models like GPT-4, Claude 2.1, and Gemini Pro to provide a conversational search experience that evolves alongside AI innovations.

By combining Arc's minimalist interface and Perplexity's intelligent search, we have created a streamlined browsing experience. No more sifting through irrelevant results or dead-end links - just fast, straightforward access to the information you need.

Perplexity and Arc Browser both aim to enhance how people interact with the internet. We couldn't ask for a better partner than Arc to help achieve our goal of accessible, human-centered AI search.

In Arc founder Josh Miller's words: "AI Search is the next frontier & it will be distributed via the Browser too. It’s our chance to start anew. Let's do it!" We will keep refining our search technology to deliver the most intuitive, seamless user experience possible.

Welcome to the new internet.