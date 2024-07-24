Perplexity Pro is coming to all SK Telecom users

We’re teaming up with the global telecommunications company and largest mobile network in Korea to expand access to 32.5 million new users.

We have global ambitions to redefine search and are consistently looking for ways to bring our answer engine into the hands of more people. Today, as we kick off the first day of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, we are excited to announce a partnership with SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, “SKT”), one of the largest telecommunications operators and South Korea’s largest mobile carrier.

Soon, SKT’s 32M+ subscribers across South Korea will have a chance to experience Perplexity Pro at their fingertips, including unlimited guided Copilot searches and real-time information on trending events. Not only that, SKT will work with Perplexity to develop new AI tools leveraging our Online LLMs, which capture the most up-to-date information from the Internet to accurately respond to time-sensitive queries. This is all part of SKT’s expansion into new AI tools, building an AI agent powered by Perplexity’s Online LLM capabilities that the entire world can enjoy.

Says Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity: “Telecommunications carriers connect the world, and their networks make it possible for tools like Perplexity to spread knowledge on the web. Telecom partnerships are a core part of our global growth strategy, and I am excited to have SKT onboard as our first global partner in a first-of-its-kind partnership between a mobile carrier and an AI company.”

More than 90% of people in Korea use a smartphone, one of the highest adoption rates in the world. As some of the first movers with new technology, South Korea is poised to be at the forefront of a shift in how we gain access to knowledge online. Today, two companies dominate the local online search market, but SKT and Perplexity believe there’s an opportunity for a new player to provide a better user experience with more concise, direct answers.

Says Chung Suk-geun, Chief AI Global Officer at SKT: “We are united in a shared vision of using AI to redefine how we interact with the world, and we were immediately impressed with the speed, accuracy, and reliability of Perplexity’s answer engine. SKT is thrilled to be bringing Perpexity’s innovative capabilities to all users, creating an unparalleled experience for our customers. This is just the start of our collaboration, and we see lots of opportunities for this to not only impact the Korean market, but also Internet users globally.”



Download Perplexity on Android and iOS today.