Our Values Ownership



You want to build something special. Something you want to share, something you are proud of, something that keeps you at night if it’s not good enough.



Velocity



Rush into the unknown, build something, test it, share it, make it better. You understand that velocity comes from decisiveness, execution skills, and investment in systems that scale.



Utility



In the midst of tremendous novelty, we must discover how to take new technology and turn it into something that millions of people want to use every day.