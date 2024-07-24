Blog

There has been a paradigm shift in how information can be organized, consumed, and created. The way that everything works can be reevaluated by going back to first principles: everyone in the world should have the information they need, as fast as possible. At Perplexity we are leading this change by building great software, in-house AI, and powerful infrastructure.

We are a team of dreamers, tinkerers, explorers, and innovators determined to make something novel. We welcome you to join us.

Our Values

  • Ownership - You want to build something special. Something you want to share, something you are proud of, something that keeps you up at night if it’s not good enough.

  • Velocity - Rush into the unknown, build something, test it, share it, make it better. You understand that velocity comes from decisiveness, execution skills, and investment in systems that scale.

  • Utility - In the midst of tremendous novelty, we must discover how to take new technology and turn it into something that millions of people want to use every day.

Our Values

Ownership

You want to build something special. Something you want to share, something you are proud of, something that keeps you at night if it’s not good enough.

Velocity

Rush into the unknown, build something, test it, share it, make it better. You understand that velocity comes from decisiveness, execution skills, and investment in systems that scale.

Utility

In the midst of tremendous novelty, we must discover how to take new technology and turn it into something that millions of people want to use every day.

