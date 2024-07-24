Last Revised on June 4th, 2024

Welcome to the Terms of Service (these “Terms”) for Perplexity AI, Inc.’s (“Company”, “we” or “us”) websites, www.perplexity.ai and https://labs.perplexity.ai (the “Websites”), artificial-intelligence powered search engine (the “Perplexity Engine”), related mobile application (the “App”), and any content, tools, features and functionality offered on or through our Website, the Perplexity Engine and the App (collectively, the “Services”). These Terms do not govern use of the Company’s APIs (which are governed by the Perplexity API Terms of Service located here: https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/legal/perplexity-api-terms-of-service) or Perplexity Pro for Enterprise (which is governed by the Perplexity Pro for Enterprise Terms located here: (https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/legal/enterprise-terms-of-service).

These Terms govern your access to and use of the Services. Please read these Terms carefully, as they include important information about your legal rights. By accessing and/or using the Services, you are agreeing to these Terms. If you do not understand or agree to these Terms, please do not use the Services.

For purposes of these Terms, “you” and “your” means you as the user of the Services. If you use the Services on behalf of a company or other entity then “you” includes you and that entity, and you represent and warrant that (a) you are an authorized representative of the entity with the authority to bind the entity to these Terms, and (b) you agree to these Terms on the entity’s behalf.

SECTION 9 CONTAINS AN ARBITRATION CLAUSE AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER. BY AGREEING TO THESE TERMS, YOU AGREE (A) TO RESOLVE ALL DISPUTES (WITH LIMITED EXCEPTION) RELATED TO THE COMPANY’S SERVICES AND/OR PRODUCTS THROUGH BINDING INDIVIDUAL ARBITRATION, WHICH MEANS THAT YOU WAIVE ANY RIGHT TO HAVE THOSE DISPUTES DECIDED BY A JUDGE OR JURY, AND (B) TO WAIVE YOUR RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN CLASS ACTIONS, CLASS ARBITRATIONS, OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTIONS, AS SET FORTH BELOW. YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THE ARBITRATION CLAUSE AND THE CLASS ACTION WAIVER AS EXPLAINED IN SECTION 9.

The Services 1.1 Input and Output. As a part of the Services, you can input, upload and submit information and other materials (“Input”) into the Perplexity Engine, and the Perplexity Engine will use artificial intelligence tools and functionalities to generate responses based on your Input (“Output”). Your use of the Perplexity Engine, including any Outputs, may also be subject to license and use restrictions set forth in a third-party LLM license, if applicable. Any Input will be deemed “Your Content” under these Terms. You may not direct the Services to generate any Output in violation of any applicable intellectual property right, contractual restriction or other law. By submitting any Input through the Services, you represent that you have obtained all rights, licenses, consents, permissions, power and/or authority necessary to submit and use (and allow us to use) such Input in connection with the Services. You represent and warrant that your submission of Input in connection with your use of the Services, including to generate Output, will not breach any law or any third party’s terms and conditions associated with such Input. You may not (i) publish any Output generated by the Services without clearly citing the Services, or (ii) misrepresent the source of any Output or the fact that it was generated by artificial intelligence. 1.2 Eligibility. You must be 13 years of age or older to use the Services. Minors under the age of majority in their jurisdiction but that are at least 13 years of age are only permitted to use the Services if the minor’s parent or guardian accepts these Terms on the minor’s behalf prior to use of the Services. Children under the age of 13 are not permitted to use the Services. By using the Services, you represent and warrant that you meet these requirements.

User Accounts, SUBSCRIPTIONS and free trials 2.1 Creating and Safeguarding your Account. To use certain of the Services, you need to create an account or link another account, such as your Apple or Google account (“Account”). You agree to provide us with accurate, complete and updated information for your Account. You can access, edit and update your Account through the settings page of your Account profile. You are solely responsible for any activity on your Account and for maintaining the confidentiality and security of your password. We are not liable for any acts or omissions by you in connection with your Account. You must immediately notify us at support@perplexity.ai if you know or have any reason to suspect that your Account or password have been stolen, misappropriated or otherwise compromised, or in case of any actual or suspected unauthorized use of your Account. You agree not to create an Account if we have previously removed your Account, or we previously banned you from any of our Services, unless we provide written consent otherwise. 2.2 Paid Services. Certain of our Services are free; however, if you subscribe to any of our paid Services, you agree to pay us the applicable fees and taxes in U.S. Dollars. Failure to pay these fees and taxes will result in the termination of your access to the paid Services. You agree that (a) if you purchase a recurring subscription to any of the Services, we may store and continue billing your payment method (e.g. credit card) to avoid interruption of such Services, and (b) we may calculate taxes payable by you based on the billing information that you provide us at the time of purchase. We reserve the right to change our subscription plans or adjust pricing for the paid Services in any manner and at any time as we may determine in our sole and absolute discretion. Except as otherwise provided in these Terms, any price changes or changes to your subscription plan will take effect following reasonable notice to you. All subscriptions are payable in accordance with payment terms in effect at the time the subscription becomes payable. Payment can be made by credit card, debit card, or other means that we may make available. Subscriptions will not be processed until payment has been received in full, and any holds on your account by any other payment processor are solely your responsibility. 2.3 Subscription Renewals and Cancellations. You agree that if you purchase a subscription, your subscription will automatically renew at the subscription period frequency referenced on your subscription page (or if not designated, then monthly) and at the then-current rates, and your payment method will automatically be charged at the start of each new subscription period for the fees and taxes applicable to that period. To avoid future subscription charges, you must cancel your subscription before the subscription period renewal date through the settings page of your Account profile or by emailing support@perplexity.ai. 2.4 No Subscription Refunds. Except as expressly set forth in these Terms, payments for any subscriptions to the Services are nonrefundable and there are no credits for partially used periods. Following any cancellation by you, however, you will continue to have access to the paid Services through the end of the subscription period for which payment has already been made.

ORDERS FOR PRODUCTS AND/OR SERVICES 3.1 Payment. The Services may permit you to purchase certain other products or services, such as merchandise (“Offerings”). You acknowledge and agree that all information you provide with regards to a purchase of Offerings, including, without limitation, credit card, PayPal, or other payment information, is accurate, current and complete. You represent and warrant that you have the legal right to use the payment method you provide to us or our payment processor, including, without limitation, any credit card you provide when completing a transaction. We reserve the right, with or without prior notice and in our sole and complete discretion, to (a) discontinue, modify, or limit the available quantity of, any Offerings, and (b) refuse to allow any user to purchase any Offering or deliver such Offerings to a user or a user designated address. When you purchase Offerings, you (i) agree to pay the price for such Offerings as set forth in the applicable Service, and all shipping and handling charges and all applicable taxes in connection with your purchase (the “Full Purchase Amount”), and (ii) authorize us to charge your credit card or other payment method for the Full Purchase Amount. Unless otherwise noted, all currency references are in U.S. Dollars. All fees and charges are payable in accordance with payment terms in effect at the time the fee or the charge becomes payable. Payment can be made by credit card, debit card, or through PayPal or other means that we may make available. Orders will not be processed until payment has been received in full, and any holds on your account by PayPal or any other payment processor are solely your responsibility. 3.2 Promotional Codes. We may offer certain promotional codes, referral codes, discount codes, coupon codes or similar offers (“Promotional Codes”) that may be redeemed for discounts on benefits related to the Services or future Offerings, subject to any additional terms that the Company establishes. You agree that Promotional Codes: (a) must be used in a lawful manner; (b) must be used for the intended audience and purpose; (c) may not be duplicated, sold or transferred in any manner, or made available by you to the general public (whether posted to a public forum, coupon collecting service, or otherwise), unless expressly permitted by the Company; (d) may be disabled or have additional conditions applied to them by the Company at any time for any reason without liability to the Company; (e) may only be used pursuant to the specific terms that the Company establishes for such Promotional Code; (f) are not valid for cash or other credits or points; and (g) may expire prior to your use. 3.3 Changes and Pricing. The Company may, at any time, revise or change the pricing, availability, specifications, content, descriptions or features of any Offerings. While we attempt to be as accurate as we can in our descriptions for the Offerings, we do not warrant that Offering descriptions are accurate, complete, reliable, current, or error-free. The inclusion of any Offerings for purchase through the Services at a particular time does not imply or warrant that the Offerings will be available at any other time. We reserve the right to change prices for Offerings displayed on the Services at any time, and to correct pricing errors that may inadvertently occur (and to cancel any orders in our sole discretion that were purchased with pricing errors). All such changes shall be effective immediately upon posting of such new Offering prices to the Services and/or upon making the customer aware of the pricing error. 3.4 Order Acceptance; Shipment. Once we receive your order for an Offering, we will provide you with an order confirmation. Your receipt of an order confirmation, however, does not signify our acceptance of your order, nor does it constitute confirmation of our offer to sell; we are simply confirming that we received your order. We reserve the right at any time after receiving your order to accept or decline your order for any reason and in our sole discretion. If we cancel an order after you have already been billed, then we will refund the billed amount. Title and risk of loss for any purchases of physical products pass to you upon our delivery to our carrier. We reserve the right to ship partial orders (at no additional cost to you), and the portion of any order that is partially shipped may be charged at the time of shipment. All orders are shipped using one of our third-party couriers. Online tracking may be available at our courier’s website (for example, FedEx), though we make no warranties regarding its availability because it is not under our control. While deliveries may be scheduled for a specified arrival, we cannot guarantee delivery by any specific date or time. 3.5 Manufacturer’s Warranty and Disclaimers. Certain of the Offerings made available on the Services are manufactured by third parties (“Third-Party Offerings”). The availability of Third-Party Offerings through the Services does not indicate an affiliation with or endorsement by us of any Third-Party Offering or its manufacturer. Accordingly, we do not provide any warranties with respect to the Third-Party Offerings. 3.6 No Delivery to Children. Users are not allowed to give the Company the personal information of any persons under the age of 13 for delivery or shipping purposes or any other reason.

Location of Our Privacy Policy 4.1 Privacy Policy. Our Privacy Policy describes how we handle the information you provide to us when you use the Services. For an explanation of our privacy practices, please visit our Privacy Policy located at https://www.perplexity.ai/hub/legal/privacy-policy.

Rights We Grant You 5.1 Right to Use Services. We hereby permit you to use the Services for your personal, non-commercial use only, provided that you comply with these Terms in connection with all such use. If any software, content or other materials owned or controlled by us are distributed to you as part of your use of the Services, we hereby grant you, a personal, non-assignable, non-sublicensable, non-transferrable, and non-exclusive right and license to access and display such software, content and materials provided to you as part of the Services (and right to download a single copy of the App onto your applicable equipment or device), in each case for the sole purpose of enabling you to use the Services as permitted by these Terms. Your access and use of the Services may be interrupted from time to time for any of several reasons, including, without limitation, the malfunction of equipment, periodic updating, maintenance or repair of the Service or other actions that Company, in its sole discretion, may elect to take. 5.2 Restrictions On Your Use of the Services. You may not do any of the following in connection with your use of the Services, unless applicable laws or regulations prohibit these restrictions or you have our written permission to do so: download, modify, copy, distribute, transmit, display, perform, reproduce, duplicate, publish, license, create derivative works from, or offer for sale any information contained on, or obtained from or through, the Services, except for temporary files that are automatically cached by your web browser for display purposes, or as otherwise expressly permitted in these Terms; duplicate, decompile, reverse engineer, disassemble or decode the Services (including any underlying idea or algorithm), or attempt to do any of the same; use, reproduce or remove any copyright, trademark, service mark, trade name, slogan, logo, image, or other proprietary notation displayed on or through the Services; use automation software (bots), hacks, modifications (mods) or any other unauthorized third-party software designed to modify the Services; exploit the Services for any commercial purpose, including without limitation communicating or facilitating any commercial advertisement or solicitation; access or use the Services in any manner that could disable, overburden, damage, disrupt or impair the Services or interfere with any other party’s access to or use of the Services or use any device, software or routine that causes the same; attempt to gain unauthorized access to, interfere with, damage or disrupt the Services, accounts registered to other users, or the computer systems or networks connected to the Services; circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any technological measure or content protections of the Services; use any robot, spider, crawlers, scraper, or other automatic device, process, software or queries that intercepts, “mines,” scrapes, extracts, or otherwise accesses the Services to monitor, extract, copy or collect information or data from or through the Services, or engage in any manual process to do the same; introduce any viruses, trojan horses, worms, logic bombs or other materials that are malicious or technologically harmful into our systems; submit, transmit, display, perform, post or store any content that is unlawful, defamatory, obscene, excessively violent, pornographic, invasive of privacy or publicity rights, harassing, abusive, hateful, or cruel, or otherwise use the Services in a manner that is obscene, excessively violent, harassing, hateful, cruel, abusive, pornographic, inciting, organizing, promoting or facilitating violence or criminal activities; violate any applicable law or regulation in connection with your access to or use of the Services; or access or use the Services in any way not expressly permitted by these Terms. 5.3 Use of the App. You are responsible for providing the mobile device, wireless service plan, software, Internet connections and/or other equipment or services that you need to download, install and use the App. We do not guarantee that the App can be accessed and used on any particular device or with any particular service plan. We do not guarantee that the App or will be available in, or that orders for Offerings can be placed from, any particular geographic location. As part of the Services and to update you regarding the status of deliveries, you may receive push notifications, local client notifications, text messages, picture messages, alerts, emails or other types of messages directly sent to you in connection with the App (“Push Messages”). You acknowledge that, when you use the App, your wireless service provider may charge you fees for data, text messaging and/or other wireless access, including in connection with Push Messages. You have control over the Push Messages settings, and can opt in or out of these Push Messages through the Services or through your mobile device’s operating system (with the possible exception of infrequent, important service announcements and administrative messages). Please check with your wireless service provider to determine what fees apply to your access to and use of the App, including your receipt of Push Messages from the Company. You are solely responsible for any fee, cost or expense that you incur to download, install and/or use the App on your mobile device, including for your receipt of Push Messages from the Company. 5.4 Mobile Software from the Apple App Store. The following terms and conditions apply to you only if you are using the App from the Apple App Store. To the extent the other terms and conditions of these Terms are less restrictive than, or otherwise conflict with, the terms and conditions of this paragraph, the more restrictive or conflicting terms and conditions in this paragraph apply, but solely with respect to your use of the App from the Apple App Store. You acknowledge and agree that these Terms are solely between you and the Company, not Apple, and that Apple has no responsibility for the App or content thereof. Your use of the App must comply with the App Store’s applicable terms of use. You acknowledge that Apple has no obligation whatsoever to furnish any maintenance and support services with respect to the App. In the event of any failure of the App to conform to any applicable warranty, you may notify Apple, and Apple will refund the purchase price, if any, for the App to you. To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, Apple will have no other warranty obligation whatsoever with respect to the App, and any other claims, losses, liabilities, damages, costs or expenses attributable to any failure to conform to any warranty will be solely governed by these Terms. You and the Company acknowledge that Apple is not responsible for addressing any claims of yours or any third party relating to the App or your possession and/or use of the App, including, but not limited to: (a) product liability claims, (b) any claim that the App fails to conform to any applicable legal or regulatory requirement, and (c) claims arising under consumer protection or similar legislation. You and the Company acknowledge that, in the event of any third-party claim that the App or your possession and use of that App infringes that third party’s intellectual property rights, the Company, not Apple, will be solely responsible for the investigation, defense, settlement and discharge of any such intellectual property infringement claim to the extent required by these Terms. You must comply with applicable third-party terms of agreement when using the App. You and the Company acknowledge and agree that Apple, and Apple’s subsidiaries, are third-party beneficiaries of these Terms as they relate to your use of the App, and that, upon your acceptance of these Terms, Apple will have the right (and will be deemed to have accepted the right) to enforce these Terms against you as a third-party beneficiary thereof. 5.5 Beta Offerings. From time to time, we may, in our sole discretion, include certain test or beta features or products in the Services (“Beta Offerings”) as we may designate from time to time. Your use of any Beta Offering is completely voluntary. The Beta Offerings are provided on an “as is” basis and may contain errors, defects, bugs, or inaccuracies that could cause failures, corruption or loss of data and information from any connected device. You acknowledge and agree that all use of any Beta Offering is at your sole risk. You agree that once you use a Beta Offering, your content or data may be affected such that you may be unable to revert back to a prior non-beta version of the same or similar feature. Additionally, if such reversion is possible, you may not be able to return or restore data created within the Beta Offering back to the prior non-beta version. If we provide you any Beta Offerings on a closed beta or confidential basis, we will notify you of such as part of your use of the Beta Offerings. For any such confidential Beta Offerings, you agree to not disclose, divulge, display, or otherwise make available any of the Beta Offerings without our prior written consent.

Ownership and Content 6.1 Ownership of the Services. The Services, including their “look and feel” (e.g., text, graphics, images, logos), proprietary content, information and other materials, are protected under copyright, trademark and other intellectual property laws. You agree that the Company and/or its licensors own all right, title and interest in and to the Services (including any and all intellectual property rights therein) and you agree not to take any action(s) inconsistent with such ownership interests. We and our licensors reserve all rights in connection with the Services and its content (other than Your Content), including, without limitation, the exclusive right to create derivative works. 6.2 Ownership of Trademarks. The Company’s name, trademarks, logo and all related names, logos, product and service names, designs and slogans are trademarks of the Company or its affiliates or licensors. Other names, logos, product and service names, designs and slogans that appear on the Services are the property of their respective owners, who may or may not be affiliated with, connected to, or sponsored by us. 6.3 Ownership of Feedback. We welcome feedback, comments and suggestions for improvements to the Services (“Feedback”). You acknowledge and expressly agree that any contribution of Feedback does not and will not give or grant you any right, title or interest in the Services or in any such Feedback. All Feedback becomes the sole and exclusive property of the Company, and the Company may use and disclose Feedback in any manner and for any purpose whatsoever without further notice or compensation to you and without retention by you of any proprietary or other right or claim. You hereby assign to the Company any and all right, title and interest (including, but not limited to, any patent, copyright, trade secret, trademark, show-how, know-how, moral rights and any and all other intellectual property right) that you may have in and to any and all Feedback. 6.4 Your Content. In connection with your use of the Services, you may be able to post, upload, or submit content to be made available through the Services (collectively with Input, “Your Content”). As between the Company and you, the Company does not claim any ownership in Your Content; provided that, the Company or its affiliates and their respective licensors own and will continue to own the Services and any and all other software or technology that was used to generate any Output. In order to operate the Service, we must obtain from you certain license rights in Your Content so that actions we take in operating the Service are not considered legal violations. Accordingly, by using the Service and uploading Your Content, you grant us a license to access, use, host, cache, store, reproduce, transmit, display, publish, distribute, and modify Your Content to operate, improve, promote and provide the Services, including to reproduce, transmit, display, publish and distribute Output based on your Input. You agree that these rights and licenses are royalty free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide and irrevocable (for so long as Your Content is stored with us), and include a right for us to make Your Content available to, and pass these rights along to, others with whom we have contractual relationships related to the provision of the Services, solely for the purpose of providing such Services, and to otherwise permit access to or disclose Your Content to third parties if we determine such access is necessary to comply with our legal obligations. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Company reserves the right, and has absolute discretion, to remove, screen, edit, or delete any of Your Content at any time, for any reason, and without notice. By posting or submitting Your Content through the Services, you represent and warrant that you have, or have obtained, all rights, licenses, consents, permissions, power and/or authority necessary to grant the rights granted herein for Your Content. You agree that Your Content will not contain material subject to copyright or other proprietary rights, unless you have the necessary permission or are otherwise legally entitled to post the material and to grant us the license described above. 6.5 Notice of Infringement – DMCA (Copyright) Policy If you believe that any text, graphics, photos, audio, videos or other materials or works uploaded, downloaded or appearing on the Services have been copied in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, you may submit a notification to our copyright agent in accordance with 17 USC 512(c) of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (the “DMCA”), by providing the following information in writing: identification of the copyrighted work that is claimed to be infringed; identification of the allegedly infringing material that is requested to be removed, including a description of where it is located on the Service; information for our copyright agent to contact you, such as an address, telephone number and e-mail address; a statement that you have a good faith belief that the identified, allegedly infringing use is not authorized by the copyright owners, its agent or the law; a statement that the information above is accurate, and under penalty of perjury, that you are the copyright owner or the authorized person to act on behalf of the copyright owner; and the physical or electronic signature of a person authorized to act on behalf of the owner of the copyright or of an exclusive right that is allegedly infringed. Notices of copyright infringement claims should be sent by mail to: Perplexity AI, Inc., Attn: Paloma Baltazar, 575 Market St. Fl. 4, San Francisco, CA 94105; or by e-mail to support@perplexity.ai. It is our policy, in appropriate circumstances and at our discretion, to disable or terminate the accounts of users who repeatedly infringe copyrights or intellectual property rights of others. A user of the Services who has uploaded or posted materials identified as infringing as described above may supply a counter-notification pursuant to sections 512(g)(2) and (3) of the DMCA. When we receive a counter-notification, we may reinstate the posts or material in question, in our sole discretion. To file a counter-notification with us, you must provide a written communication (by fax or regular mail or by email) that sets forth all of the items required by sections 512(g)(2) and (3) of the DMCA. Please note that you will be liable for damages if you materially misrepresent that content or an activity is not infringing the copyrights of others.

Third-Party Services and Materials 7.1 Use of Third-Party Materials in the Services. Certain Services may display, include or make available content, data, information, applications or materials from third parties (“Third-Party Materials”) or provide links to certain third-party websites. Third-Party Materials include the open source software or other third-party software, such as third-party large language models, that are included in the artificial intelligence and machine learning models you access or use through the Services. By using the Services, you acknowledge and agree that the Company is not responsible for examining or evaluating the content, accuracy, completeness, availability, timeliness, validity, copyright compliance, legality, decency, quality or any other aspect of such Third-Party Materials or websites. We do not warrant or endorse and do not assume and will not have any liability or responsibility to you or any other person for any third-party services, Third-Party Materials or third-party websites, or for any other materials, products, or services of third parties. Third-Party Materials and links to other websites are provided solely as a convenience to you.

Disclaimers, Limitations of Liability and Indemnification 8.1 Disclaimers. Your access to and use of the Services are at your own risk. You understand and agree that the Services, including any Offerings, are provided to you on an “AS IS” and “AS AVAILABLE” basis. Without limiting the foregoing, to the maximum extent permitted under applicable law, the Company, its parents, affiliates, related companies, officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, partners and licensors (the “Company Entities”) DISCLAIM ALL WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. The Company Entities make no warranty or representation and disclaim all responsibility and liability for: (a) the completeness, accuracy, availability, timeliness, security or reliability of the Services; (b) any harm to your computer system, loss of data, or other harm that results from your access to or use of the Services; (c) the operation or compatibility with any other application or any particular system or device; (d) whether the Services will meet your requirements or be available on an uninterrupted, secure or error-free basis; and (e) the deletion of, or the failure to store or transmit, Your Content and other communications maintained by the Services. No advice or information, whether oral or written, obtained from the Company Entities or through the Services, will create any warranty or representation not expressly made herein. You acknowledge that the Services may generate Output containing incorrect, biased, or incomplete information. The Company shall have no responsibility or liability to you for the infringement of the rights of any third party in your use of any Output. You should not rely on the Services or any Output for advice of any kind, including medical, legal, investment, financial or other professional advice. Any Output is not a substitute for advice from a qualified professional. You acknowledge that due to the nature of generative artificial intelligence tools, other users of the Services may create and use their own Output that is similar or the same as your Output, such as because the same or similar Input was provided, and you agree that such other users can use their own individually created Output for their own internal business purposes. THE LAWS OF CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS, INCLUDING THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY, DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON IMPLIED WARRANTIES OR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN DAMAGES AS SET FORTH IN SECTION 8.2 BELOW. IF THESE LAWS APPLY TO YOU, SOME OR ALL OF THE ABOVE DISCLAIMERS, EXCLUSIONS, OR LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU, AND YOU MAY HAVE ADDITIONAL RIGHTS. THE COMPANY ENTITIES TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY AND ASSUME NO LIABILITY FOR ANY CONTENT THAT YOU, ANOTHER USER, OR A THIRD PARTY CREATES, UPLOADS, POSTS, SENDS, RECEIVES, OR STORES ON OR THROUGH OUR SERVICES, INCLUDING ANY OUTPUT. YOU UNDERSTAND AND AGREE THAT YOU MAY BE EXPOSED TO CONTENT THAT MIGHT BE OFFENSIVE, ILLEGAL, MISLEADING, OR OTHERWISE INAPPROPRIATE, NONE OF WHICH THE COMPANY ENTITIES WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR. 8.2 Limitations of Liability. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, YOU AGREE THAT IN NO EVENT WILL THE COMPANY ENTITIES BE LIABLE (A) FOR DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING INDIRECT SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES, LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, BUSINESS INTERRUPTION OR ANY OTHER DAMAGES OR LOSSES, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATED TO YOUR USE OR INABILITY TO USE THE SERVICES), HOWEVER CAUSED AND UNDER ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER UNDER THESE TERMS OR OTHERWISE ARISING IN ANY WAY IN CONNECTION WITH THE SERVICES (INCLUDING ANY OUTPUT) OR THESE TERMS AND WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) EVEN IF THE COMPANY ENTITIES HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE, OR (B) FOR ANY OTHER CLAIM, DEMAND OR DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM OR ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THESE TERMS, OUTPUT, OR THE DELIVERY, USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE SERVICES OR OUTPUT. THE COMPANY ENTITIES’ TOTAL LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ANY DAMAGES FINALLY AWARDED SHALL NOT EXCEED THE GREATER OF ONE HUNDRED DOLLARS ($100.00), OR THE AMOUNT YOU PAID THE COMPANY ENTITIES, IF ANY, IN THE PAST SIX (6) MONTHS FOR THE SERVICES (OR OFFERINGS PURCHASED ON THE SERVICES) GIVING RISE TO THE CLAIM. THE FOREGOING LIMITATIONS WILL APPLY EVEN IF THE ABOVE STATED REMEDY FAILS OF ITS ESSENTIAL PURPOSE. 8.3 Indemnification. By entering into these Terms and accessing or using the Services, you agree that you shall defend, indemnify and hold the Company Entities harmless from and against any and all claims, costs, damages, losses, liabilities and expenses (including attorneys’ fees and costs) incurred by the Company Entities arising out of or in connection with: (a) your violation or breach of any term of these Terms or any applicable law or regulation; (b) your violation of any rights of any third party; (c) your misuse of the Services; (d) Your Content; or (e) your negligence or wilful misconduct. If you are obligated to indemnify any Company Entity hereunder, then you agree that Company (or, at its discretion, the applicable Company Entity) will have the right, in its sole discretion, to control any action or proceeding and to determine whether Company wishes to settle, and if so, on what terms, and you agree to fully cooperate with Company in the defense or settlement of such claim.

ARBITRATION AND CLASS ACTION WAIVER 9.1 PLEASE READ THIS SECTION CAREFULLY – IT MAY SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING YOUR RIGHT TO FILE A LAWSUIT IN COURT AND TO HAVE A JURY HEAR YOUR CLAIMS. IT CONTAINS PROCEDURES FOR MANDATORY BINDING ARBITRATION AND A CLASS ACTION WAIVER. 9.2 Informal Process First. You and the Company agree that in the event of any dispute, either party will first contact the other party and make a good faith sustained effort to resolve the dispute before resorting to more formal means of resolution, including without limitation, any court action, after first allowing the receiving party 30 days in which to respond. Both you and the Company agree that this dispute resolution procedure is a condition precedent which must be satisfied before initiating any arbitration against the other party. 9.3 Arbitration Agreement and Class Action Waiver. After the informal dispute resolution process, any remaining dispute, controversy, or claim (collectively, “Claim”) relating in any way to the Company’s services and/or products, including the Services, and any use or access or lack of access thereto, will be resolved by arbitration, including threshold questions of arbitrability of the Claim. You and the Company agree that any Claim will be settled by final and binding arbitration, using the English language, administered by JAMS under its Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures (the “JAMS Rules”) then in effect (those rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference into this section, and as of the date of these Terms). Because your contract with the Company, these Terms, and this Arbitration Agreement concern interstate commerce, the Federal Arbitration Act (“FAA”) governs the arbitrability of all disputes. However, the arbitrator will apply applicable substantive law consistent with the FAA and the applicable statute of limitations or condition precedent to suit. Arbitration will be handled by a sole arbitrator in accordance with the JAMS Rules. Judgment on the arbitration award may be entered in any court that has jurisdiction. Any arbitration under these Terms will take place on an individual basis – class arbitrations and Class Actions (as defined below) are not permitted. You understand that by agreeing to these Terms, you and the Company are each waiving the right to trial by jury or to participate in a Class Action or class arbitration. 9.4 Exceptions. Notwithstanding the foregoing, you and the Company agree that the following types of disputes will be resolved in a court of proper jurisdiction: Claims within the jurisdiction of a small claims court consistent with the jurisdictional and dollar limits that may apply, as long as it is brought and maintained as an individual dispute and not as a class, representative, or consolidated action or proceeding; Claims where the sole form of relief sought is injunctive relief (including public injunctive relief); or intellectual property Claims. 9.5 Costs of Arbitration. Payment of all filing, administration, and arbitrator costs and expenses will be governed by the JAMS Rules, except that if you demonstrate that any such costs and expenses owed by you under those rules would be prohibitively more expensive than a court proceeding, the Company will pay the amount of any such costs and expenses that the arbitrator determines are necessary to prevent the arbitration from being prohibitively more expensive than a court proceeding (subject to possible reimbursement as set forth below). Fees and costs may be awarded as provided pursuant to applicable law. If the arbitrator finds that either the substance of your Claim or the relief sought in the demand is frivolous or brought for an improper purpose (as measured by the standards set forth in Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11(b)), then the payment of all fees will be governed by the JAMS Rules. In that case, you agree to reimburse the Company for all monies previously disbursed by it that are otherwise your obligation to pay under the applicable rules. If you prevail in the arbitration and are awarded an amount that is less than the last written settlement amount offered by the Company before the arbitrator was appointed, the Company will pay you the amount it offered in settlement. The arbitrator may make rulings and resolve disputes as to the payment and reimbursement of fees or expenses at any time during the proceeding and upon request from either party made within 14 days of the arbitrator’s ruling on the merits. 9.6 Opt-Out. You have the right to opt-out and not be bound by the arbitration provisions set forth in these Terms by sending written notice of your decision to opt-out to support@perplexity.ai or to the U.S. mailing address listed in the “How to Contact Us” section of these Terms. The notice must be sent to the Company within 30 days of your first registering to use the Services or agreeing to these Terms; otherwise you shall be bound to arbitrate disputes on a non-class basis in accordance with these Terms. If you opt out of only the arbitration provisions, and not also the Class Action waiver, the Class Action waiver still applies. You may not opt out of only the Class Action waiver and not also the arbitration provisions. If you opt-out of these arbitration provisions, the Company also will not be bound by them. 9.7 WAIVER OF RIGHT TO BRING CLASS ACTION AND REPRESENTATIVE CLAIMS. TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, YOU AND THE COMPANY EACH AGREE THAT ANY PROCEEDING TO RESOLVE ANY DISPUTE, CLAIM, OR CONTROVERSY WILL BE BROUGHT AND CONDUCTED ONLY IN THE RESPECTIVE PARTY’S INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY AND NOT AS PART OF ANY CLASS (OR PURPORTED CLASS), CONSOLIDATED, MULTIPLE-PLAINTIFF, OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION OR PROCEEDING (“CLASS ACTION”). YOU AND THE COMPANY AGREE TO WAIVE THE RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE AS A PLAINTIFF OR CLASS MEMBER IN ANY CLASS ACTION. YOU AND THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY WAIVE ANY ABILITY TO MAINTAIN A CLASS ACTION IN ANY FORUM. IF THE DISPUTE IS SUBJECT TO ARBITRATION, THE ARBITRATOR WILL NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO COMBINE OR AGGREGATE CLAIMS, CONDUCT A CLASS ACTION, OR MAKE AN AWARD TO ANY PERSON OR ENTITY NOT A PARTY TO THE ARBITRATION. FURTHER, YOU AND THE COMPANY AGREE THAT THE ARBITRATOR MAY NOT CONSOLIDATE PROCEEDINGS FOR MORE THAN ONE PERSON’S CLAIMS, AND IT MAY NOT OTHERWISE PRESIDE OVER ANY FORM OF A CLASS ACTION. FOR THE AVOIDANCE OF DOUBT, HOWEVER, YOU CAN SEEK PUBLIC INJUNCTIVE RELIEF TO THE EXTENT AUTHORIZED BY LAW AND CONSISTENT WITH THE EXCEPTIONS CLAUSE ABOVE. IF THIS CLASS ACTION WAIVER IS LIMITED, VOIDED, OR FOUND UNENFORCEABLE, THEN, UNLESS THE PARTIES MUTUALLY AGREE OTHERWISE, THE PARTIES’ AGREEMENT TO ARBITRATE SHALL BE NULL AND VOID WITH RESPECT TO SUCH PROCEEDING SO LONG AS THE PROCEEDING IS PERMITTED TO PROCEED AS A CLASS ACTION. IF A COURT DECIDES THAT THE LIMITATIONS OF THIS PARAGRAPH ARE DEEMED INVALID OR UNENFORCEABLE, ANY PUTATIVE CLASS, PRIVATE ATTORNEY GENERAL, OR CONSOLIDATED OR REPRESENTATIVE ACTION MUST BE BROUGHT IN A COURT OF PROPER JURISDICTION AND NOT IN ARBITRATION.